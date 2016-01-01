Kathleen Madison, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Madison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Madison, LPC
Overview
Kathleen Madison, LPC is a Counselor in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Counseling, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine.
Locations
Main Office8 Buckingham Plantation Dr, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 298-2525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
About Kathleen Madison, LPC
- Counseling
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
