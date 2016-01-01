Kathleen Mayberry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Mayberry, EDM
Overview
Kathleen Mayberry, EDM is a Counselor in Boulder, CO.
Kathleen Mayberry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Colorado Medical Psychiatry LLC4770 Baseline Rd Ste 310, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 956-5284
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Mayberry?
About Kathleen Mayberry, EDM
- Counseling
- English
- 1083798565
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Mayberry accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Mayberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Mayberry works at
2 patients have reviewed Kathleen Mayberry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Mayberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Mayberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Mayberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.