Kathleen McNulty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen McNulty, LCSW
Overview
Kathleen McNulty, LCSW is a Clinical Psychologist in Midland Park, NJ.
Locations
Joseph A. Demarco MD PC24 Godwin Ave, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Directions (201) 444-4010
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McNulty was quick to answer my call and scheduled my appointment promptly. I highly recommend her. She is very nice, kind and generous.
About Kathleen McNulty, LCSW
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen McNulty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Kathleen McNulty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen McNulty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen McNulty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen McNulty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.