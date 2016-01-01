See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Goshen, IN
Kathleen Meier, NP

Bariatric Surgery
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kathleen Meier, NP is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Goshen, IN. 

Kathleen Meier works at Goshen Physicians Center For Weight Reduction in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Team Bariatrics
    2006 S Main St Ste B, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Kathleen Meier, NP

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1851364384
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathleen Meier, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Meier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathleen Meier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathleen Meier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathleen Meier works at Goshen Physicians Center For Weight Reduction in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Kathleen Meier’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kathleen Meier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Meier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Meier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Meier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

