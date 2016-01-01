Kathleen Mishak, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Mishak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Mishak, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathleen Mishak, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Locust, NC.
Kathleen Mishak works at
Locations
Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care Locust236 Market St Ste 110, Locust, NC 28097 Directions (704) 951-1175
About Kathleen Mishak, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1942787841
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Mishak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kathleen Mishak using Healthline FindCare.
Kathleen Mishak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Mishak has not been reviewed and rated yet.
