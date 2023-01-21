Book an Appointment

Kathleen Morris, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kathleen Morris, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Kathleen Morris works at Morrell Park Family Practice in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Family Medicine Northeast Philadelphia
    9821 Academy Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 21, 2023
    This was a great first visit! Kathleen was thorough and compassionate. She listened to my medical history and my concerns. Nothing I said was dismissed and I really appreciated that. I was relieved when I left the office.
    Photo: Kathleen Morris, CRNP
    About Kathleen Morris, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1851806442
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

