Dr. Kathleen Munsell, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.7 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Munsell, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fresno, CA. 

Dr. Munsell works at Kathleen L. Munsell PHD MS in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kathleen L Munsell PHD MS
    Kathleen L Munsell PHD MS
1130 E Shaw Ave Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93710
(559) 475-0210

Acquired Brain Injuries
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 15, 2019
    So grateful to have her as our son's mental health provider. She is very compassionate and is helping him with coping skill development. Due to medical complications he's not a candidate for medication and she was very honest in her recommendation which I appreciate her valuing his health and taking the time to give him the tools to self regulate. She is amazing!
    Angelica M. — Nov 15, 2019
    About Dr. Kathleen Munsell, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215112990
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Torrance State Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Munsell, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munsell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munsell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munsell works at Kathleen L. Munsell PHD MS in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Munsell’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Munsell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munsell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munsell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munsell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

