Kathleen Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Parker, RNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kathleen Parker, RNP
Kathleen Parker, RNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Warwick, RI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Parker's Office Locations
- 1 176 Toll Gate Rd Ste 103, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 921-5855
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Parker?
Just an outstanding healthcare provider. Listens well and explains well, makes me feel very comfortable.
About Kathleen Parker, RNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770632523
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Parker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Kathleen Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Parker.
