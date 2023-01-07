Kathleen Patrick accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Patrick, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathleen Patrick, MA is a Counselor in O Fallon, MO.
Kathleen Patrick works at
Locations
O Fallon Pediatrics20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 220, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 344-3333Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
We could not be more confident and satisfied with the curated care that Kathleen provides for our teenager. She is able to meet them where they at are on a social, emotional, and psychological level with a genuine and caring approach. Kathleen has built a very meaningful connection point with our teen. Kathleen has shown time and time again that she can identify root cause issues and even better, teach our teen how to handle and solve their challenges on their own, while strengthening our collective teen/parent relationship and that of their siblings, teachers, and peer group. Seriously, thank you Kathleen for all that you have done and continue to do for our amazing teen!
About Kathleen Patrick, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1184066854
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Patrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Kathleen Patrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Patrick.
