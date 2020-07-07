Kathleen Ryan-Garrett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Ryan-Garrett, NP
Overview of Kathleen Ryan-Garrett, NP
Kathleen Ryan-Garrett, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bay Shore, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Ryan-Garrett's Office Locations
- 1 56 W Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 206-1140
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Ryan-Garrett?
Mrs Ryan-Garrett has been treating me for a year. I find her intelligent and independent but my family sometimes dictates my treatment and there is no way to get beyond that.
About Kathleen Ryan-Garrett, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780832287
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Ryan-Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Kathleen Ryan-Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Ryan-Garrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Ryan-Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Ryan-Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.