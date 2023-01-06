See All Family Doctors in Winter Garden, FL
Kathleen Saucedo, NP

Family Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kathleen Saucedo, NP

Kathleen Saucedo, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. 

Kathleen Saucedo works at Primary Care Specialists of Orlando in Winter Garden, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kathleen Saucedo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Primary Care Plus
    3131 Daniels Rd Ste 106, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 395-2865
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)

About Kathleen Saucedo, NP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679667661
Frequently Asked Questions

