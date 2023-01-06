Kathleen Saucedo, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Saucedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Saucedo, NP
Overview of Kathleen Saucedo, NP
Kathleen Saucedo, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Garden, FL.
Kathleen Saucedo works at
Kathleen Saucedo's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Primary Care Plus3131 Daniels Rd Ste 106, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 395-2865Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSunday8:00am - 2:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Saucedo?
Had my 1st visit today, found her to b very interested in me & compassionate.
About Kathleen Saucedo, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1679667661
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Saucedo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Saucedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Saucedo works at
5 patients have reviewed Kathleen Saucedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Saucedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Saucedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Saucedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.