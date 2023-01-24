See All Family Doctors in Appleton, WI
Dr. Kathleen Sheridan, DNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kathleen Sheridan, DNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Sheridan, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. 

Dr. Sheridan works at ThedaCare Physicians Appleton North in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Appleton North
    2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4893
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sheridan?

Jan 24, 2023
Dr.Sheridan is so honest, loving and she is not judgemental. Very safe to be privileged to have her as your doc.
Cheri Fugere — Jan 24, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kathleen Sheridan, DNP
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kathleen Sheridan, DNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sheridan to family and friends

Dr. Sheridan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sheridan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kathleen Sheridan, DNP.

About Dr. Kathleen Sheridan, DNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1316423569
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kathleen Sheridan, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheridan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sheridan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sheridan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sheridan works at ThedaCare Physicians Appleton North in Appleton, WI. View the full address on Dr. Sheridan’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheridan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheridan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheridan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheridan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.