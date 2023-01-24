Dr. Kathleen Sheridan, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheridan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Sheridan, DNP
Dr. Kathleen Sheridan, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI.
ThedaCare Physicians Appleton North2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 276-4893Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSundayClosed
Dr.Sheridan is so honest, loving and she is not judgemental. Very safe to be privileged to have her as your doc.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1316423569
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Dr. Sheridan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheridan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheridan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheridan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheridan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheridan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.