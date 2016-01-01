Kathleen Sullivan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Sullivan, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kathleen Sullivan, APRN
Kathleen Sullivan, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Waterbury, CT.
Kathleen Sullivan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Kathleen Sullivan's Office Locations
-
1
Connecticut Neurodvlpmntl Srvcs134 Grandview Ave Ste 208, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-3279
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Sullivan?
About Kathleen Sullivan, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811204985
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Sullivan works at
Kathleen Sullivan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.