Kathleen Teal, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kathleen Teal, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Chico, CA. 

Kathleen Teal works at Secure-Counseling.com in Chico, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chico North
    75 Declaration Dr Ste 7, Chico, CA 95973 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 899-0964

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kathleen Teal, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    NPI Number
    • 1568675973
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • California State University, Chico
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathleen Teal, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Teal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathleen Teal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathleen Teal works at Secure-Counseling.com in Chico, CA. View the full address on Kathleen Teal’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kathleen Teal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Teal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Teal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Teal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

