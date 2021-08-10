Kathleen Vigano, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Vigano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Vigano, PA-C
Overview
Kathleen Vigano, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Kathleen Vigano works at
Locations
-
1
Washington Clinicwarm Springs46690 Mohave Dr, Fremont, CA 94539 Directions (510) 651-2371
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Vigano?
My name is Sally and I am a former patient of Katie Vigano’s. Mrs. Vigano has been my primary source of care for eleven years, and I was utterly devastated to find out she would no longer be working for Washington Hospital, and therefore would no longer be on my medical team. This was an unbelievable shock, and I cried very much with sadness and frustration in my heart. There are many things that Mrs. Vigano has done for me that attest to the kind of doctor and person that she is. For example, she diagnosed me with Ankylosing Spondylitis and got me treatment immediately. I have been able to get my exams when it was convenient for me, she has given me many same day referrals, appointments the same day as I call, always returns my calls in person, and so much more. I am 62 years old and I have never had any doctor go the extra mile with care as Mrs. Vigano has for me all this time.
About Kathleen Vigano, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1033441175
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Vigano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Vigano accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Vigano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Vigano works at
12 patients have reviewed Kathleen Vigano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Vigano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Vigano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Vigano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.