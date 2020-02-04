Dr. Kathleen Vogler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Vogler, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Vogler, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Purdue University and is affiliated with Community Hospital South.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 438 S Emerson Ave Ste 153, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 886-7804
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Vogler several years ago over a course of two years. She was always very professional yet personable. I had great success overcoming all of my issues and she was always very patient with me. I’ve recently returned to her after some old trauma resurfaced and it was visiting with an old friend. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Kathleen Vogler, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1104934900
Education & Certifications
- Hamilton Center
- Purdue University
- Rosemont College
