Kathleen Wangerin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Wangerin, APNP
Overview of Kathleen Wangerin, APNP
Kathleen Wangerin, APNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Green Bay, WI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Kathleen Wangerin's Office Locations
- 1 1920 Libal St, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 433-3500
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Wangerin?
About Kathleen Wangerin, APNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619573102
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Wangerin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Wangerin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Wangerin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Wangerin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Wangerin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.