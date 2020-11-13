Dr. Kathleen Ward, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Ward, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Ward, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in McAlester, OK.
Locations
Mcalester Psychological Associates609 S 2nd St, McAlester, OK 74501 Directions (918) 302-0203
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
As a Pediatrician I have found her to be the BEST at evaluating the children and adolescents that I refer to her. She is very thorough, has exceptional insight, and provides excellent evaluation reports. Now that she is Virtual, it's a huge benefit since some patients previously would drive several hours just to see her, but now they can do it online.
About Dr. Kathleen Ward, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.