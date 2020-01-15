Kathleen Westover accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Westover, LMHC
Overview
Kathleen Westover, LMHC is a Counselor in Bellingham, WA.
Kathleen Westover works at
Locations
Watson Therapy & Associates119 N Commercial St Ste 1100, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 398-8287
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
Kathy has been my therapist for a number of years. She is very knowledgeable and understanding when it came to my treatment. She has valuable insight, and assists you in finding your way. She doesn’t do ‘it’ for you.
About Kathleen Westover, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1134194988
Kathleen Westover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Kathleen Westover. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Westover.
