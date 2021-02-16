Kathleen Wilson, CPNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Wilson, CPNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL.
TMH Physician Partners, Endocrinology Specialists2633 Centennial Blvd Ste 100, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-7387Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- First Health
I have been seeing Ms. Wilson for several years for diabetes. She has the most pleasant bedside manner and actively listens. Her treatments are well thought out and very reasonable. She pays attention to out of pocket costs which I really appreciate.
About Kathleen Wilson, CPNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679728026
