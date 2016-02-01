See All Psychologists in Fairport, NY
Dr. Kathleen Wright-Knothe, PHD

Psychology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Wright-Knothe, PHD is a Psychologist in Fairport, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of Rochester

Dr. Wright-Knothe works at Ernesto Michelucci, Ph.D. in Fairport, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester Psychological Associates, PLLC
    620 Cross Keys Office Park, Fairport, NY 14450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 223-5920

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Modification
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Modification

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kathleen Wright-Knothe, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285737312
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Rochester
    Undergraduate School
    • Western Michigan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Wright-Knothe, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright-Knothe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wright-Knothe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wright-Knothe works at Ernesto Michelucci, Ph.D. in Fairport, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wright-Knothe’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright-Knothe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright-Knothe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright-Knothe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright-Knothe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

