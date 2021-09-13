Dr. Brantley accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kathrin Brantley, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathrin Brantley, PHD is a Psychologist in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Brantley works at
Locations
Center For Children & Families4101 NW 37th Pl Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 372-8000
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She has been a wonderful help for my son.
About Dr. Kathrin Brantley, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brantley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brantley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brantley.
