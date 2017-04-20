See All Physicians Assistants in Chattanooga, TN
Kathrin Nunes, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.4 (5)
Overview

Kathrin Nunes, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chattanooga, TN. 

Kathrin Nunes works at Chattanooga Skin And Cancer Clinic in Chattanooga, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chattanooga Skin & Cancer Clinic
    Chattanooga Skin & Cancer Clinic
    6141 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Apr 20, 2017
    She is terrific! Horrible adult acne solved and gone!
    sarah in signal mountain TN — Apr 20, 2017
    Photo: Kathrin Nunes, PA
    About Kathrin Nunes, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881769305
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathrin Nunes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathrin Nunes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathrin Nunes works at Chattanooga Skin And Cancer Clinic in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Kathrin Nunes’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kathrin Nunes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathrin Nunes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathrin Nunes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathrin Nunes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

