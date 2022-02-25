See All Nurse Practitioners in Anchorage, AK
Kathrine Hardy, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kathrine Hardy, FNP

Kathrine Hardy, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Anchorage, AK. 

Kathrine Hardy works at NP for You, LLC in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kathrine Hardy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NP for You, LLC
    1120 Huffman Rd, Anchorage, AK 99515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 433-9936
  2. 2
    NP for You, LLC
    3800 Lake Otis Pkwy, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 433-9936

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 25, 2022
Very professional and caring!
Greg Wyatt — Feb 25, 2022
Photo: Kathrine Hardy, FNP
About Kathrine Hardy, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225032915
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kathrine Hardy, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathrine Hardy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kathrine Hardy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Kathrine Hardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kathrine Hardy works at NP for You, LLC in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Kathrine Hardy’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Kathrine Hardy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathrine Hardy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathrine Hardy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathrine Hardy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

