Kathryn Allen, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathryn Allen, PA
Overview
Kathryn Allen, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Kathryn Allen works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine2101 Nicholasville Rd Ste 304, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathryn Allen?
It has been great to finally have a health care provider that will listen and is genuinely concerned and committed to helping you out. I never felt rushed in or out of the office. My appointments have always been as long as they need to be to give me time to discuss everything I feel important. Such a professional in her field.
About Kathryn Allen, PA
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1346390820
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- University Of Kentucky Graduate School
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathryn Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kathryn Allen using Healthline FindCare.
Kathryn Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathryn Allen works at
9 patients have reviewed Kathryn Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.