Katie Allen, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katie Allen, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University/Chicago Medical School.
Katie Allen works at
Locations
Oak Street Health Ashburn3348 W 87th St, Chicago, IL 60652 Directions (714) 330-9128
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Katie Allen, PA
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1841777687
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University/Chicago Medical School
