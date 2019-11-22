See All Nurse Practitioners in Abilene, TX
Kathryn Barton, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Kathryn Barton, RN

Kathryn Barton, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Abilene, TX. 

Kathryn Barton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1665 Antilley Rd Ste 250, Abilene, TX 79606 (325) 690-1805
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    5.0
    Nov 22, 2019
    Katherine “JoAnn” Barton is an insightful healthcare professional. She determined that I needed to get seen sooner than later and checked with all available surgeons that performed gall bladder removal procedures and none could see me for at least 1 to 2 weeks and that was just for a consult. Dr. Scott Carpenter was just starting his own practice and had passed out business cards around the medical plaza and she offered to call him and see if he was available. He was on his way home from work and turned around to come back and see me. He was able to get me admitted and perform a successful procedure the very next day. I am so thankful that JoAnn was able to determine the immediate need for treatment to relive my suffering. I would not have lasted a week before ending up in the ER with them having to do an emergency procedure. No complications from the procedure and I’m almost healed up completely. Thank You Joann Barton, RNP and Dr. Scott Carpenter!
    Kathryn Barton, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275868713
    Kathryn Barton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathryn Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Kathryn Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Barton.

