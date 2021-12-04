Kathryn Berla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathryn Berla, EDD
Kathryn Berla, EDD is a Counselor in Louisville, KY.
- 1 8135 New La Grange Rd, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 412-2226
Dr. Berla' is a brilliant, caring, and dedicated professional. She is a trusted and supportive source of honest insightful advice. Because of her expertise and professionalism, you should also know that she is often called upon by the court to assess parents when there are questions about the safety and well-being of their children. These folks from court-ordered evaluation leave one-star reviews.
- Counseling
- English
- 1861682684
