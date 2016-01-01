See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Camarillo, CA
Kathryn Biddle, NP

Gynecology
34 years of experience

Kathryn Biddle, NP is a Gynecology Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco Masters of Science Degree and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Kathryn Biddle works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura
    2486 N Ponderosa Dr Ste D205, Camarillo, CA 93010
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteoporosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteoporosis

    Insurance Accepted

    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    First Health
    MultiPlan

    About Kathryn Biddle, NP

    Gynecology
    34 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1295841245
    Education & Certifications

    University of California, San Francisco Masters of Science Degree
    St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital

    Kathryn Biddle, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Kathryn Biddle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Kathryn Biddle works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County in Camarillo, CA.

    Kathryn Biddle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Biddle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Biddle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Biddle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

