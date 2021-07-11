Kathryn Boulineau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn Boulineau, PA-C
Overview
Kathryn Boulineau, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Greenville, NC.
Kathryn Boulineau works at
Locations
Ecu Physicians101 Heart Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-4611
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathryn Boulineau?
Ecellent
About Kathryn Boulineau, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1982661450
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathryn Boulineau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn Boulineau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kathryn Boulineau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Boulineau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Boulineau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Boulineau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.