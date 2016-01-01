See All Nurse Practitioners in Austin, TX
Kathryn Breihan, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kathryn Breihan, CNP

Kathryn Breihan, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX. 

Kathryn Breihan works at Premier Family Physicians in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kathryn Breihan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Family Physicians
    5625 Eiger Rd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 892-7076
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • PHCS
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare

    About Kathryn Breihan, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376917286
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathryn Breihan, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Breihan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathryn Breihan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathryn Breihan works at Premier Family Physicians in Austin, TX. View the full address on Kathryn Breihan’s profile.

    Kathryn Breihan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Breihan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Breihan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Breihan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

