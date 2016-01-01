Kathryn Breihan, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Breihan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathryn Breihan, CNP
Kathryn Breihan, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Kathryn Breihan's Office Locations
Premier Family Physicians5625 Eiger Rd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 892-7076Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376917286
Kathryn Breihan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
