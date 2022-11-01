Kathryn Brockway, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Brockway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathryn Brockway, PA-C
Overview of Kathryn Brockway, PA-C
Kathryn Brockway, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC.
Kathryn Brockway's Office Locations
1
Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care - Afton5325 Vinning St NW Ste 101, Concord, NC 28027 Directions (336) 571-7187
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Katie was incredible. She listened to all of my concerns and had a plan or solution for them all. Even if some of it was just for peace of mind. She was so easy to get along with. Her and her staff are incredible and I would highly recommend.
About Kathryn Brockway, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1083249437
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Kathryn Brockway has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn Brockway accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Kathryn Brockway using Healthline FindCare.
Kathryn Brockway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kathryn Brockway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
