Kathy Chojnacki, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kathy Chojnacki, RN
Kathy Chojnacki, RN is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Kathy Chojnacki works at
Kathy Chojnacki's Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1755
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kathy Chojnacki, RN
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1720044969
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathy Chojnacki accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathy Chojnacki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathy Chojnacki has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Chojnacki.
