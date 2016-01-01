Kathryn Cook has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn Cook, NP
Overview of Kathryn Cook, NP
Kathryn Cook, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Kathryn Cook works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Kathryn Cook's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Specialists of Knoxville Pllc6612 Maynardville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918 Directions (865) 688-1584
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathryn Cook?
About Kathryn Cook, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902806524
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathryn Cook accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathryn Cook works at
Kathryn Cook has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.