Kathryn Cooperstein, WHCNP
Overview of Kathryn Cooperstein, WHCNP
Kathryn Cooperstein, WHCNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR.
Kathryn Cooperstein's Office Locations
Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette3727 NE M L King Blvd, Portland, OR 97212 Directions (503) 775-4931
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Kathryn Cooperstein, WHCNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477993624
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Kathryn Cooperstein. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Cooperstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Cooperstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Cooperstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.