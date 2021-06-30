See All Nurse Practitioners in Olympia, WA
Kathryn De Rose

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kathryn De Rose

Kathryn De Rose is a Nurse Practitioner in Olympia, WA. 

Kathryn De Rose works at Olympia Family Medicine in Olympia, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kathryn De Rose's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Olympia Family Medicine
    3920 Capital Mall Dr SW Ste 200, Olympia, WA 98502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 596-4899
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 30, 2021
    Over the top amazing, she’s knowledgeable and well educated. She has helped me with everything and anything. She listens, validates, and respects all my needs or questions. She’s also well informed on the most cost effective ways of obtaining certain services if needed. This is a doctor that understands our healthcare is screwed up and does everything imaginable to accommodate those hurdles. We need more of her
    CS — Jun 30, 2021
    About Kathryn De Rose

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053888529
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathryn De Rose has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathryn De Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathryn De Rose works at Olympia Family Medicine in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Kathryn De Rose’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kathryn De Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn De Rose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn De Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn De Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

