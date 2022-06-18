See All Nurse Practitioners in Tacoma, WA
Katie Hayes, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Katie Hayes, ARNP

Katie Hayes, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katie Hayes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Madigan Army Medical Center Ave, Tacoma, WA 98431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 968-1365

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Katie Hayes, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1235686304
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Katie Hayes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Katie Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Katie Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katie Hayes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katie Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katie Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

