Kathryn Dunlap has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn Dunlap, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kathryn Dunlap, APRN
Kathryn Dunlap, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Kathryn Dunlap works at
Kathryn Dunlap's Office Locations
-
1
Norton Community Medical Assocs2355 Poplar Level Rd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-7444
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathryn Dunlap?
Wow where to start.Kathryn Dunlap (APRN) has more heat then any Dr. I have ever saw .She 100% saved my life. Covid almost got the best of me .She helped me fight physically and mentally to get through it. No matter how little or how big my issue is she always gives it her all. She never makes you feel rushed. She always looks you straight in the eyes. And most important she a straight shooter no bull. If you ever have any doubt about your health care provider.Go see Kathryn Dunlap (APRN) and you will meet somebody that actually cares.. (Thank you for making me always feel like your#1 Patient)..
About Kathryn Dunlap, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396276101
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathryn Dunlap accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn Dunlap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathryn Dunlap works at
4 patients have reviewed Kathryn Dunlap. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Dunlap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Dunlap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Dunlap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.