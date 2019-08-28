Dr. Ecklund accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kathryn Ecklund, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Ecklund, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Azusa, CA.
Dr. Ecklund works at
Locations
Azusa Pacific University901 E Alosta Ave, Azusa, CA 91702 Directions (909) 560-7015
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The Best Christian psychologist in the LA/ Inland empire area! She helped me and my husband turn our relationship around!!!
About Dr. Kathryn Ecklund, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1396843686
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ecklund. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ecklund.
