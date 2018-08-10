See All Physicians Assistants in Alpharetta, GA
Kathryn Filipek, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kathryn Filipek, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Alpharetta, GA. 

Kathryn Filipek works at Premier Dermatology and Mohs Surgery of Atlanta in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Dermatology and Mohs Surgery of Atlanta
    3180 North Point Pkwy Ste 420, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 345-1899

Ratings & Reviews
About Kathryn Filipek, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1235242975
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

