Dr. Kathryn Geneva, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (12)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathryn Geneva, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Florida School Of Professional Psychology Of Argosy University.

Dr. Geneva works at Kathryn J. Geneva, PsyD, P.C. in Columbus, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kathryn J. Geneva, PsyD, P.C.
    233 12th St Ste 804, Columbus, GA 31901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 322-0265
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 03, 2021
    Severe anxiety and depression.
    Dan — Jul 03, 2021
    About Dr. Kathryn Geneva, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174607329
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Colorado River Indian Tribes Behavioral Health Services, Parker, Az
    Residency
    Internship
    • Osceola Mental Health Center, Community Mental Health, Kissimmee, Fl.
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Florida School Of Professional Psychology Of Argosy University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of South Florida, Tampa, Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geneva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geneva works at Kathryn J. Geneva, PsyD, P.C. in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. Geneva’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Geneva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geneva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geneva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geneva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

