Kathryn Harris, NP
Overview of Kathryn Harris, NP
Kathryn Harris, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingsport, TN.
Kathryn Harris works at
Kathryn Harris' Office Locations
Pulmonary Associates of Kingsport111 W Stone Dr Ste 100, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 247-5197
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
1. Very thorough. 2. Answers all my questions. 3. Explains what she is doing in a language that the average person can understand. 4. Very prompt. 5. Follows up
About Kathryn Harris, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093165102
Kathryn Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn Harris works at
