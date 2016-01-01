Kathryn Harshman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn Harshman, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kathryn Harshman, ARNP
Kathryn Harshman, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Olympia, WA.
Kathryn Harshman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Kathryn Harshman's Office Locations
-
1
Sea Mar. Community Health Center Olympia3030 Limited Ln NW, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 491-1399
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathryn Harshman?
About Kathryn Harshman, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952537706
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathryn Harshman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn Harshman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathryn Harshman works at
7 patients have reviewed Kathryn Harshman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Harshman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Harshman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Harshman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.