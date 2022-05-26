See All Psychologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Kathryn Hopkins, PHD

Psychology
3.0 (2)
Overview

Dr. Kathryn Hopkins, PHD is a Psychologist in Louisville, KY. 

Dr. Hopkins works at Norton Children's Medical Group - Broadway in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U of L Physicians
    230 E BROADWAY, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 629-8990
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 26, 2022
    My child and I were in crisis due to her behavioral issues. Dr. Hopkins was knowledgeable about ADHD both clinically and personally. I enjoyed her approach and the numerous resources she made available to so that I might learn about this disorder on a deeper level. I loved that she included some personal experiences so I didn't feel so alone. The only reason that we don't still see her is that we moved out of state...and have yet to find a comparable therapist.
    — May 26, 2022
    About Dr. Kathryn Hopkins, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801178819
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hopkins works at Norton Children's Medical Group - Broadway in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Hopkins’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

