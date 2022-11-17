See All Internal Medicine Doctors in West Hartford, CT
Kathryn Horman, PA-C

Internal Medicine
4.8 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kathryn Horman, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hartford, CT. 

Kathryn Horman works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    136 S Main St Ste 202, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 313-5150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Nov 17, 2022
    It’s very easy to discuss medical and other issues. Takes the time to be thorough.
    — Nov 17, 2022
    About Kathryn Horman, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891755518
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathryn Horman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Horman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathryn Horman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathryn Horman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathryn Horman works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in West Hartford, CT. View the full address on Kathryn Horman’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Kathryn Horman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Horman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Horman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Horman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

