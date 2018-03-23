Kathryn Kernan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn Kernan, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kathryn Kernan, FNP
Kathryn Kernan, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Eugene, OR.
Kathryn Kernan works at
Kathryn Kernan's Office Locations
-
1
Peacehealth Medical Group - Ud1200 Hilyard St Ste 230, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (458) 205-6011
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathryn Kernan?
As a former LVN and former Medical Service Specialist in the US Air Force, you will not ever find a better care provider. My wife and I are always amazed at the care we receive on an on going basis. Knowledgeable, caring, compassionate, there are not enough words to describe her. I have met and worked (years ago) with many health care providers, she is simply THE VERY BEST !!!
About Kathryn Kernan, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710250329
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathryn Kernan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
