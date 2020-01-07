Kathryn Nickischer, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Nickischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathryn Nickischer, LPC
Kathryn Nickischer, LPC is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Kathryn Nickischer works at
Kathryn M. Nickischer & Associates1011 Brookside Rd # 3, Allentown, PA 18106 Directions (484) 263-0197Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Kathryn M. Nickischer & Associates217 Franklin Ave # 106, Palmerton, PA 18071 Directions (484) 263-0197Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 2:15pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Locals (any local)
- Medica
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent clinician!!!
- Underwood Memorial Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Marywood University
Kathryn Nickischer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn Nickischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Kathryn Nickischer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Nickischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Nickischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Nickischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.