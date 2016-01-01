See All Audiology Technology in Elmhurst, IL
Kathryn Pardue, AUD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kathryn Pardue, AUD

Audiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kathryn Pardue, AUD is an Audiology in Elmhurst, IL. 

Kathryn Pardue works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Maywood, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Audiology
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Julie Honaker, PHD
Dr. Julie Honaker, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, PHD
Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, PHD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Ste 4180, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9004
  2. 2
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    2160 S 1st Ave Apt 308, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-3821

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kathryn Pardue?

    Photo: Kathryn Pardue, AUD
    How would you rate your experience with Kathryn Pardue, AUD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kathryn Pardue to family and friends

    Kathryn Pardue's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kathryn Pardue

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kathryn Pardue, AUD.

    About Kathryn Pardue, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588943567
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathryn Pardue, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathryn Pardue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathryn Pardue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathryn Pardue has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Pardue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Pardue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Pardue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kathryn Pardue, AUD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.