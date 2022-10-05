See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Louis, MO
Kathryn Ries Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kathryn Ries

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kathryn Ries

Kathryn Ries is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Jamilah Johnson, NP
Jamilah Johnson, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Stephanie Tate Patterson, NP
Stephanie Tate Patterson, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Amila Tomas, NP
Amila Tomas, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Kathryn Ries' Office Locations

  1. 1
    3535 S Broadway Ste 118, Saint Louis, MO 63118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 629-4788
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kathryn Ries?

    Oct 05, 2022
    Katy is wonderful, extremely through and is a perfect example of what this profession should represent. 5 stars no doubt. I feel lucky to be under her care
    Jeff stronach — Oct 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kathryn Ries
    How would you rate your experience with Kathryn Ries?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kathryn Ries to family and friends

    Kathryn Ries' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kathryn Ries

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kathryn Ries.

    About Kathryn Ries

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275071326
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathryn Ries has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathryn Ries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathryn Ries has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Ries.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathryn Ries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathryn Ries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kathryn Ries?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.