Kathryn Rogan, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathryn Rogan, PA is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL.
Kathryn Rogan works at
Locations
Mayo Clinic4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-0853Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Listens and is very knowledgeable.
About Kathryn Rogan, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1386073542
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathryn Rogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kathryn Rogan accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathryn Rogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathryn Rogan works at
3 patients have reviewed Kathryn Rogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathryn Rogan.
